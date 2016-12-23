Hoover PD need help identifying Highway 280 hoverboard felony theft suspect

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a felony theft case.

Police say the man pictured above is wanted for questioning regarding two stolen hoverboards. The suspect put two Razer hoverboard into a shopping cart at the Walmart on Highway 290 on Dec. 13. Police say the man went past the last point of sale without trying to pay. He then ran out of the store when Walmart associates approached him.

He got into a blue or green late 1990s or early 200s Ford Expedition, Alabama tag 1BY6422, and fled the scene. It was later discovered that the license plate on the Expedition was registered to a 2004 blue Dodge Durango, which was reported stolen out of the Birmingham area.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, about 5’8″ tall and 220 lbs with a medium complexion.

If you know who this suspect is, or know anything about him or this case, please contact Hoover Detective Courtney Pittman at (205) 444-7614. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward you may contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5000.00 for information that leads to an arrest. You can also leave anonymous tips here: http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php