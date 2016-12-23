1 woman dead after early morning shooting; 3 others taken to the hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the shooting. The woman that died has also been identified as Linda Hall. She was 51 years old.

Witnesses told police that two men were circling each other, as though they were going to fight, at the GM Lounge, when one of the men took out a gun and opened fire, hitting four clubgoers.

Police say the gunman drove away in a Ford Mustang after the shooting.

After searching for several hours, police caught the suspect, who is still awaiting formal charges.

Later Friday morning, two demonstrators met on the sidewalk outside of the GM Lounge.

“It’s time to stop this violence right now. And I’m talking to the mayor, the chief of police and all the rest of them,” said Wanda Erskine, who demonstrated for several minutes Friday morning. “It’s time to stop this violence. It’s time to do something. talking about lights, you need to put cameras and lights.”

Hall’s death is the fifth homicide to happen in Birmingham this week. There have been over 90 homicides in Birmingham in 2016.

CBS 42 spoke briefly with the owner of the GM Lounge, who did not give his name.

“I’m sorry that (the shooting) happened,” he said, declining to comment any further.

ORIGINAL: Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Richard Arrington, Junior Boulevard.

Police confirm to us that a woman has died after the shooting. Three other men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Witnesses are cooperating.

