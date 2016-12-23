Rachel on the Road: Firehouse Shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firehouse Ministries has been housing men in Birmingham for more than a hundred years now. “The Firehouse Shelter serves more homeless men than any agency in the state of Alabama and operates the broadest, most comprehensive continuum of services for Birmingham’s homeless. At the heart of our mission are chronic hard-core homeless men, 90% of whom come from the Birmingham metro area.”

Majority of the men within the shelter likely would not experience Christmas with presents this year, so the community came together to donate non-perishable foods, toiletries, socks, etc. We hit the road to help pack the back packs with those items and give 300 men a gift they really need.

However, it’s not just during the holiday season that there are needs to be met — volunteers and donations. If you would like to serve, click here for details.

“Saving hope…saving lives.” – The Firehouse Shelter

