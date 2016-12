BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We have a very special visitor in our studios this morning. The well-traveled Santa Claus is taking a break from his busy schedule to chat about his most requested gifts this year.

Plus Saint Nick shares some behind the scenes secrets into just how he is able to visit so many places in one night.

Merry Christmas!! It's been such a great year @WIAT42! Wish you & your family a wonderful holiday season. #BlessedBeyondMeasure pic.twitter.com/7i2DDgzuSH — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) December 23, 2016

Getting ready for the big guy's appearance #Santa #holidays stopped by to talk about what's on Kids' lists pic.twitter.com/RHxSxx50lM — Art Franklin (@TheArtFranklin) December 23, 2016

