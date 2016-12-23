What’s your favorite Christmas movie?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The holiday season is full of various traditions for families. But a big tradition for many people is getting together to watch their favorite Christmas movies. We asked you earlier this week what your favorite Christmas movie is to watch each year. And here is what you said.

It should come as no surprise what the #1 choice was – It’s a Wonderful Life. The 1947, Jimmy Stewart classic, received 19% of the vote.

You’ll need to jump ahead 40+ years for the #2 vote getter. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation received 12% of the vote.

Next at #3 is the coming-of-age tale of boy in the 1940’s, who just a Red Ryder B.B. gun for Christmas. I’m of course talking about A Christmas Story, which received 10% of the vote.

Coming in at #4 is the 1954 classic, White Christmas, with 9% of the vote.

At #5 you voted for another longtime classic with Miracle on 34th Street, with 7% of the vote.

The most recent entry on the list so far comes in at #6 with Home Alone. 6% of you can’t have a Christmas without seeing Harry and Marv go through absolute hell to get to young Kevin McCallister.

Following up the top 6, another 26 films received votes. If you want to get technical, factoring in all the different versions receiving votes, A Christmas Carol would have made the list…seriously there are so many versions of that story.

Other notable vote getters include: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express, Elf, and The Bishop’s Wife to name a few.

Sadly – my choice didn’t receive as many votes as I would have hoped. But I don’t care what anyone says, Die Hard is a Christmas movie!