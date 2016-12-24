CBS42’s biggest investigations of 2016

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As 2016 draws to a close, we take a look back at two of our biggest investigations of the year with CBS42 Investigates: A Special Report.

It’s a hard message to hear right at the holiday but it’s true – domestic violence can kill.

There has been a disturbing spike in domestic violence deaths in the Birmingham area this year. We aired a special report in May when we first noticed the trend.

Calls to the National Domestic Violence Hotline decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. That doesn’t mean there’s a spike in cases over the holiday, it’s just that people are not calling hotlines: not reaching out for help. And people caught in abusive relationships need help getting out. Because nationally it’s estimated 4 women die each day because of domestic violence.

In November one young woman shared her story of trying to escape a violent relationship exclusively with CBS42. We heard messages of support from many of you in a story we titled – “Before it’s Too Late”.

The next biggest investigation for 2016 is one we traveled more than a thousand miles to find. The impact of the activity at the Arizona-Mexico border is one that even hits here at home.

From illegal crossings of people and drugs, to an underground economy worth billions, CBS42 News reporter, Brittany Bivins, got a look at it all –from the perspective of men–who live in our own neighborhoods.

For hundreds of miles along the border with Mexico, you can find all the ingredients for a fence. A fence we saw with our own eyes.

