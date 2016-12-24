Woman dead, suspect shot & killed in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police are investigating after a woman is killed on Jacksonville Court. Officers say the suspect is also dead after being shot by police.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Jacksonville Court around 1:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve. A man with a gun had reportedly shot a woman there. They arrived to find the female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man ran from the scene. Witnesses were able to give police a description of him.

A few minutes later, two officers found the suspect on Wetter Street, just a short distance from the scene. The suspect ran from police and later pulled out a handgun.

Police say the officers fired shots at the suspect and hit him. He was later pronounced dead at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Police have not released the name of either victim so far.

Gadsden Police have turned the investigation over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is standard procedure. The officers involved are on administrative leave as the investigation continues.