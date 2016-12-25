A look back at some of the biggest stories of 2016

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re looking back on this past year, to bring you some of the biggest stories of 2016.

We begin with the story of the aftermath of a massive explosion of the colonial pipeline in Shelby County. Two people died after the explosion on October 31st.

Our next story shows us just how devastating an ongoing drought affected the entire state. The dry conditions flamed the flames as massive wildfires torched the state. This is an issue explored this fall.

2016 brought controversy to all three branches of the Alabama state government, with scandal breaking out for the Alabama House Speaker (Mike Hubbard), a Supreme Court Justice (Roy Moore), and, of course, Governor Robert Bentley.

Next, a daycare is shut down back in January after the death of an infant.

Now to a story that’s hard to believe in Shelby County. In November, a child is found, abused and malnourished, and locked up in a basement. The people chosen to take care of him, behind bars.

In northwest Alabama, what started off as a normal day in February, ended the complete opposite. A man – who some say was mentally unstable – guns down two people in broad daylight.

This next story is one that led us to extended coverage over the summer. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies serve a warrant at a house in Birmingham, and what happened next, kept neighbors on edge for hours.

The spring season isn’t the only time for tornadoes in Alabama. The fall can also add in the formation of these storms — storms that can leave behind severe damage and take lives.

It’s been a rough road for the city of Fairfield. The city kicked off the new year not being able to pay the bills, and its employees.

2016 has been another good year for the University of Alabama.

In January, the Crimson Tide won its 16th national championship after taking on the Clemson Tigers.

In December, they defeated Florida, 54-16, to win the SEC Championship, punching their ticket to the College Football Playoffs.