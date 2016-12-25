A look back at the Christmas Day 2015 tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The CBS42 Storm Track Weather Team (Mark Prater, Nate Harrington, Ashley Gann, and Michael Smith) look back to Christmas Day 2015, when a tornado touched down right here in the city of Birmingham.

You can see the full special above. And to find related coverage from 2015, here are some of the original stories below.

Resident describes tornado that damaged parts of Jefferson Avenue

PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding in Alabama

Families pick up the pieces after Christmas tornado

Hillman Community bands together after storms displace residents