A look back at the Christmas Day 2015 tornadoes

By Published: Updated:
332757e4deba482aa61a0c23685e4000_3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The CBS42 Storm Track Weather Team (Mark Prater, Nate Harrington, Ashley Gann, and Michael Smith) look back to Christmas Day 2015, when a tornado touched down right here in the city of Birmingham.

You can see the full special above. And to find related coverage from 2015, here are some of the original stories below.

Resident describes tornado that damaged parts of Jefferson Avenue
PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding in Alabama
Families pick up the pieces after Christmas tornado
Hillman Community bands together after storms displace residents

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s