Moundville man shoots wife, later commits suicide

MOUNDVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — One person is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting and suicide in Cedar Bend Mobile Home Park in Moundville.

Tuscaloosa Homicide Investigators responded to the mobile home park in response to a shooting early Christmas morning.

Investigators say Tyrone Vanhorn, 39, shot his wife, Tamiesure Minter Vanhorn, 34, inside their residence at approximately 1:30 a.m. Their 9-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

Tyrone then walked to confess to a family member before shooting himself, investigators said.

Tamiesure was airlifted to DCH and remains in critical condition.

We are continuing to follow this breaking story, and we’ll update this story as more information is released.