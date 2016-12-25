Moundville man shoots wife, later commits suicide

WIAT profile By Published: Updated:
File photo of police tape. (CBS42/Kerry Robinson)
File photo of police tape. (CBS42/Kerry Robinson)

MOUNDVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — One person is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting and suicide in Cedar Bend Mobile Home Park in Moundville.

Tuscaloosa Homicide Investigators responded to the mobile home park in response to a shooting early Christmas morning.

Investigators say Tyrone Vanhorn, 39, shot his wife, Tamiesure Minter Vanhorn, 34, inside their residence at approximately 1:30 a.m. Their 9-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

Tyrone then walked to confess to a family member before shooting himself, investigators said.

Tamiesure was airlifted to DCH and remains in critical condition.

We are continuing to follow this breaking story, and we’ll update this story as more information is released.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s