A look at the work of George Michael before his death at 53

A look at songs and albums from George Michael’s career. Michael’s publicist said Sunday that the singer-songwriter has died. He was 53.
Albums:
— “Fantastic” (with WHAM!), 1983
— “Make It Big” (with WHAM!), 1984
— “Music from the Edge of Heaven” (with WHAM!). 1986
— “Faith,” 1987
— “Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1,” 1990
— “Older,” 1996
— “Songs from the Last Century,” 1999
— “Patience,” 2004
— “Symphonica,” 2014
___
Songs:
— “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” 1984
— “Careless Whisper,” 1984
— “Last Christmas,” 1985
— “I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me),” with Aretha Franklin, 1987
— “I Want Your Sex,” 1987
— “Faith,” 1987
— “One More Try,” 1987
— “Father Figure,” 1988
— “Monkey,” 1988
— “Freedom! ’90,” 1990
— “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” with Elton John, 1991
— “Jesus to a Child,” 1996