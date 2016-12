BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire on the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue in Ensley has been extinguished, and authorities have began their investigation.

According to those at the scene, the home lay vacant for years with no power or gas. Witnesses claim to have seen a person running down the road dressed in all black, and are calling the fire, “suspicious,” though at this time there is no official statement from the fire department.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.