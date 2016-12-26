Heflin family provides daughter with impaired vision a special gift thanks to CBS42 viewers

HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to the generosity of family, friends and many of you at home, a Heflin family had an extra Merry Christmas.

Generous viewers who saw Laura’s story just a few months ago on CBS42 News helped the family raise more than $3,000 to buy her a special bike for Christmas. The now 11-year-old was born at just 24 weeks, and because of how premature she was, and from the lack of oxygen, her retinas detached and she’s been blind since birth.

Her family wanted to get her a ‘Buddy Bike’ for Christmas. The special bike helps give a special needs child the sensation of riding a bike on their own, with a little guidance by a rider in the back. The family wants to thank everyone who pitched in for helping them provide the present.