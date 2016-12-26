Hoover FD sees significant increase in heroin, fentanyl overdoses

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover fire department has seen a significant increase in the number of patients they’re treating for drug overdoses in just the last two years.

Rusty Lowe with the fire department says specifically, they are seeing an increase in the number of heroin and fentanyl overdoses.

So far in 2016, they’ve treated 106 patients with Narcan, an antidote for those drugs.

“We’ve actually had people behind the wheel of a car passed out at an intersection. We’ve had people in bathrooms at public places. We’ve had them on the interstate and our guys arrive on the scene, they’ve had a wreck and they’ve got a syringe hanging out of their arm and they’re not breathing,” Lowe explained.

Lowe said the increase they’ve seen does not include patients who may have been admitted directly to the hospital or been treated at home by Narcan sold over the counter.

