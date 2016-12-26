Know before you go: Retailers toughening up return policies in 2016

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The day after Christmas means a big day for stores. Many people spent the day returning or exchanging gifts.

But before you head to the store or post office to make those transactions, know that return policies vary depending on the retailer.

GoBankingRates.com ranked 50 retailers and said that the best ones offer return windows of 90 days, accept returns without receipts, and provide satisfaction guarantees.

The top three were: Nordstrom, Costco and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Many of the big retailers have return policies that apply to certain items. Kohl’s added a deadline of January 31st for “premium electronics.” Toys “R” Us imposes a 30-day return period for computer hardware. Costco reduced its return period for major appliances to 90 days.

Target, Wal-Mart and Toys “R” Us now have new, short return periods of two weeks to 30 days for drones.

For Amazon, you have until January 31 for most items shipped the last two months of the year, but there are no refunds on downloads.