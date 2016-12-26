Officers, volunteers searching for missing Odenville senior with dementia

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Odenville Police and a large group of volunteers are searching for a senior citizen that went missing on Sunday night, according to a release from the department.

Virginia Grass, 78, went missing from the 1200 block of Bucks Valley Road between 9 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the release. Grass, who stands 5’9″ with gray hair, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

More than 70 volunteers, not including law enforcement, are assisting with the search in the woods and area surrounding her home.

Police are asking anyone that sees Grass to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-629-3333.