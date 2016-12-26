Ready to throw out your Christmas tree? Try recycling it this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re getting ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree, a few cities in the area are cranking up their holiday recycling programs.

If you’re in the Tuscaloosa area, you can drop off live trees, wreaths and garlands for recycling at 3340 Kauloosa Ave until Jan. 15.

In Pelham, Advanced Disposal is providing a covered roll-off dumpster in front of Fire Station 1. You can drop off boxes and recyclable holiday materials until Jan. 3. Christmas tree recycling is available at Pelham City Park.

Also, the City of Hoover is asking residents to drop off trees at the parking lot on Municipal Lane across from the lake house. They’ll be used by Alabama Power.

The Mountain Brook Tree Commission is also providing a way to recycle Christmas trees, Village Living Online reports. They say you can drop your bare trees off at the Birmingham Zoo, at the picnic area by the parking lot. The trees will reportedly be used to make mulch for around the zoo.

Did we miss a city offering a tree recycling program? Let us know at reportit@wiat.com.