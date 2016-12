BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, the Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Avondale neighborhood.

It happened on the 4100 block of 5th Court North. Police say two men were shot and have injuries that are not life threatening.

Police are still searching for suspects. If you know anything, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 254-7777.