Tennessee investigators searching for 3 escaped inmates

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have caught three of the six Cocke County inmates that escaped from the county’s jail annex early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, six inmates were able to escape from the Cocke County jail annex through a hole behind a toilet.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says a third inmate, Eric Click, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in Newport. He was the passenger in the back of a vehicle, and two other people have been arrested in connection.

One inmate, identified as John Mark Speir, was captured at a residence in the Cosby community. Two others were charged for harboring him.

Inmate Steven Lewis was also captured after a foot chase by officers in the Carson Springs Community.

The remaining fugitives are still on the run. They’ve been identified as:

John Thomas Shehee, 28, was facing criminal charges for arson, criminal trespassing, and theft of property under $500.

Harce Wade Allen, 28, was in custody for violation of probation. Allen was serving a 45-day jail sentence.

David Wayne Frazier, 54, was in custody for aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is considered to be dangerous and was awaiting trial for his charges.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of the remaining four fugitives are asked to contact central dispatch at 423-623-3064 or the Cocke County jail at 423-623-6023.

The sheriff’s office says the inmates escaped after a water leak occurred behind a wall unit stainless steel toilet.

Reports show the bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete after plumbing repairs. The inmates then vandalized the lavatory, removing it from the wall, and gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility.