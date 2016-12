AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash at 7:12 p.m. on Sunday night resulted in the death of a woman from Waverly, according to a release from ALEA.

Debra Childs Hammock, 54, was killed when the 2013 Toyota Corolla that she was driving was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet K1500 at the intersection of Highway U.S. 280 and Alabama 147, near Auburn, Ala.

Hammock was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, ALEA is not releasing any more information as they continue their investigation.