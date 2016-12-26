Video: Sons surprise dad with Peach Bowl tickets for Christmas

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama football fan in Decatur got the ultimate Christmas present yesterday. His family captured the emotional surprise on camera.

Take a look at the video below. You’ll see Winford Turner holding up his tickets to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta after thinking he had been given an Alabama football shirt in a rather large box. His son Justin shared the video with us. He says he and his two brothers surprised their dad with the tickets.

They also got him the new Alabama shirt to wear to the game.

Share this please!! Dad's Christmas present from us boys! pic.twitter.com/m6vZtZxR9U — Justin Turner (@Juiceyfruit63) December 25, 2016