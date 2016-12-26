Write your hopes for the new year & hang them on the Homewood Wishing Tree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas is over and it’s time to start thinking about your wishes and hopes for 2017. Over in Homewood, people can write down their thoughts, and hang them on the wishing tree.

The tree is located in front of the Trak Shak on 29th Ave South.

Stores will provide yarn and note cards for people to display their wishes.

“In the last two years, my absolute favorite wish that I’ve ever ever ever seen, was that I wish for all wishes to come true. Because that’s the most selfless wish out there,” organizer Kirsten Morris said.

The wishing tree will be available until January 14th.