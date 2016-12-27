Birmingham police release images of Court I homicide suspects

Related Coverage 1 dead after shooting on Court I in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators need help identifying suspects in connection with the homicide of Andre Brown.

Brown was fatally shot on Wednesday, Dec. 21 on Court I at Vinesville Road in Ensley.

Police say one suspect was wearing a Dickies brand overall camo jumpsuit, and the other a brown colored full coverall jumpsuit. The two are seen holding the victim during what appears to be a struggle when Brown breaks free. He was shot while running away.

Police say a woman is also seen running from the scene. Investigators released still images from the video footage; you can view them below.

If anyone can identify any of the individuals in the images please call Birmingham Homicide detectives at 254-1764 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 254-7777.