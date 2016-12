(WIAT) — Comedian and actor Ricky Harris has died at age 54.

There is no word on what caused Harris’ death Monday, but his manager tells the Los Angeles Times that Harris had a heart attack two years ago.

Harris had a recurring role in Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris” sitcom. His first movie role was in the 1993 drama “Poetic Justice,” starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur.