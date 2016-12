LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lee County authorities are investigating after a deadly holiday weekend on the roads.

The coroner says a 7-year-old Smith’s Station girl died in an ATV accident on Christmas Day. Just hours later, a 52-year-old woman died in a crash at an intersection.

Investigators say a third person, a 28-year-old man, died just after midnight when his car hit a tree in Opelika.