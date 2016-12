LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WIAT) — Police and family members say former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield died in a shooting in Arkansas. He was 52-years-old.

Little Rock Police say Barfield was fatally shot on Christmas Eve after an altercation with an acquaintance in downtown Little Rock. 59-year-old William Goodman is in jail on preliminary charges of first-degree murder.

Barfield pitched three seasons for the Rangers beginning in 1989.