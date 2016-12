BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators are on the scene of a homicide in north west Birmingham.

Birmingham police Sgt. Brian Shelton says the victim is a male in his early 20s. He was pronounced dead on the scene around 8:15 p.m.

They believe the victim was shot while in the parking lost of the Sunoco gas station.

Shelton says they don’t have any information yet on a suspect, suspect vehicle or motive for the shooting.

