Missing St. Clair Co. senior with dementia found dead near home

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of Virginia Grass was found in a pond on Mosley Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, which is about three quarters of a mile from her home on Bucks Valley Road. Grass first went missing after spending time with her family on Christmas Day.

Grass was 78-years-old and was the mother of Jacksonville State football coach John Grass. Her body has been transferred to the coroner in Pell City and will then be transferred to Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. No foul play is suspected

There were approximately 200 volunteers searching for Grass on Monday and 125 volunteers on Tuesday. Multiple agencies from inside and outside the county helped look for her.

