Mom gives boy sippy cup of wine to hold during traffic stop

(WIAT) — Neighbors are outraged after a mother is pulled over on suspicion of DUI, but it is what she did in the car that has everyone upset.

Court documents say 27-year-old Elizabeth Floyd was driving erratically when police pulled her over. She blew twice the legal limit with her five-year-old in the backseat.

Police say she admitted to handing the child a sippy cup of wine as the officer approached her window.

Floyd faces charges including endangering children and driving under the influence. She is free on bond after a weekend court appearance.

