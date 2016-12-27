South Alabama officer shot in head remains in critical condition

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Officer Jackie Tucker remains in stable but critical condition at USA Medical Center.

The Saraland Police Officer was shot in the head last Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic situation with the suspect, Matthew Blake Richardson, opened fire. Another Saraland Officer fired back, killing Richardson.

Tucker was taken by medical helicopter to USA Medical Center Wednesday morning where she has remained since. At last check, before Christmas, she was reported to be in critical condition but stable. Prayers have been pouring in for Officer Tucker. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for her medical costs.