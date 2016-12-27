Video: Suspects caught on camera robbing Birmingham Metro PCS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for two men who held up a Metro PCS the Friday before Christmas.

Birmingham police just released video of the robbery today. You see a woman standing at the counter at the location on Denison Avenue. One of the men comes around the counter and pulls a gun on the cashier.

Another man appears to block the woman as she tries to leave the store.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and other merchandise.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Birmingham police or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 254-7777.