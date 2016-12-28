21-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in shooting death of McCalla teen

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement are actively searching for a 21-year-old suspect wanted in the shooting death of 17-year-old Colt Coggins.

According to Hueytown Police Chief Chuck Hagler, the shooting occurred in Hueytown when the victim and the suspects were meeting for an “illegal transaction involving a firearm.” Coggins was shot in the head, and later died after being driven back a home in McCalla off Tannehill Parkway.

Officials responded to the call of a shooting Tuesday afternoon, but when they arrived there was no one at the scene anymore. They put a BOLO out on a vehicle after speaking to witnesses from the neighborhood. The suspect vehicle had fled the scene with the victim. It was located in Tuscaloosa County with Coggins inside, where he was pronounced dead.

After gathering more information, police that evening went to a home in the nearby Dolomite neighborhood to take a suspect into custody, but he fled. They set up a perimeter, and a manhunt and search ensued into the early morning hours on Wednesday, but he was not caught.

Officials are releasing the name and photo of the 21-year-old suspect in hopes it will help bring him into custody. He is identified as Deion Dewayne Jones of Dolomite. He is wanted on two counts of capital murder in connection with Coggins’ death, and already had an active felony assault warrant out for his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous. The two counts result from shooting into an occupied vehicle and fatally shooting someone during a robbery. The U.S. Marshals are currently assisting with the search.

Another suspect is in custody at this time, but police say they aren’t releasing his identity or charges until Thursday.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Jones, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-7777 or the Hueytown police department at 491-3523.