Actor George S. Irving dead at 94

NEW YORK (WCBD) – Actor George S. Irving has died. Director David Staller tells Deadline that Irving died on Monday, December 26 in New York of natural causes. He was 94.

Best known for his character roles on the Main Stem, he won a Tony in 1973 for Irene. Irving received a Tony nod for Sir John in 1987’s Me and My Girl. He has a massive 32 Broadway credits, including On Your Toes, The Pirates of Penzance, Once in a Lifetime, Can-Can and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Irving is survived by his son, Alexander, daughter, Katherine and three grandchildren.