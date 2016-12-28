GoFundMe to ‘protect Betty White from 2016’ goes viral

A GoFundMe account to “protect Betty White from 2016” has gone viral. The fundraising campaign was started by a man in Spartanburg, South Carolina, who wants to protect the 94-year-old actress, shown here in a 2015 file photo, after several iconic celebrities have died in the past year. Money raised by the fundraiser will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theater. (AP file)
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man’s humorous GoFundMe campaign to “protect Betty White from 2016” has gone viral. The campaign, aiming to protect the 94-year-old ‘Golden Girls’ actress until the new year, has thousands of shares on Facebook.

Campaign creator Demetrios Hrysikos wrote that he plans to donate the money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater to “help craft new stars of stage and screen” if White does not want his protection.

The goal was to raise $2,000. By 10 a.m. Wednesday, almost 200 people had donated $2,085. The page was created after the deaths of several iconic celebrities in the past year.

Hrysikos says he got the idea to start the campaign after Carrie Fisher’s passing to try to put a smile back on some people’s faces and do some good.

