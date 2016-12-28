Man exposes himself to female jogger at Cosby Lake Park in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at Cosby Lake Park in Clay just before noon on Tuesday who was reportedly exposing himself.

Cosby Lake Park in Clay, Ala. (CBS42/Toby Carter)

An adult female, who had been jogging on the trail around the park, reported that she saw a man standing by the trail at the north end of the park. When she made another lap around the park, she came upon the man a second time. The man smiled at her and then exposed himself, according to the woman.

Witnesses reported that the suspect left the park area in a green Ford Expedition. The suspect was not located when the deputies searched the area.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his late 20’s, 5’11” tall and has brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt and a camouflage ball cap.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

