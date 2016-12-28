Man exposes himself to female jogger at Cosby Lake Park in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at Cosby Lake Park in Clay just before noon on Tuesday who was reportedly exposing himself.

An adult female, who had been jogging on the trail around the park, reported that she saw a man standing by the trail at the north end of the park. When she made another lap around the park, she came upon the man a second time. The man smiled at her and then exposed himself, according to the woman.

Witnesses reported that the suspect left the park area in a green Ford Expedition. The suspect was not located when the deputies searched the area.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his late 20’s, 5’11” tall and has brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt and a camouflage ball cap.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.