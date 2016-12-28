old-berry-high-school-building-up-for-debate

VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills City Council has another procedural step on their agenda Wednesday evening.

The campus off Columbiana Road was a high school for Hoover for almost 30 years. The Hoover City Council sold it to Vestavia because Hoover school leaders said it would not make financial sense to try and fix the campus up.

Since then, there has been a lot of debate in Vestavia about what the school should be used for, but many say the extra space is needed for growing enrollment.

“I think it is going to be good for Vestavia to enhance their school system and take their education to the next level,” John Planz, a father who went to Berry High School, said. “It’ll be a great addition for the community and a great atmosphere for Vestavia in general. So, I think it is a great acquisition.”

The Vestavia Hills School Board is considering several options for the campus, including moving middle school classes to the Berry campus. The decision for the use of the campus is likely to come in 2017.