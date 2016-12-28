Surveillance video of Center Point robbery released

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who robbed a Shell gas station on Center Point Parkway. It happened in the early morning hours of December 12th.

Two men entered the store and one aimed his gun at the clerk while the other stood watch by the door.

The robbery only took about 35 seconds, but before leaving, the gunman also demanded Newport cigarettes from the cashier.

Sgt. John Pennington with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says even though the suspect’s faces are covered, he believes anyone who knows them will be able to identify the suspects from this video.

“Anyone who would endanger another person, potentially hurting someone, killing somebody, we need to know who that person is and we need to hold them accountable for what they did. Both of them,” said Pennington.

If you have any information that can help detectives identify the two suspects in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. You can leave a tip and remain anonymous.