Talladega neighborhood shaken after week’s second drive-by shooting

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — For the second time in a week, a Talladega neighborhood is terrorized by the sound of gunshots ringing in the middle of the night.

The second incident occurred on Christmas Day, around 3:30 in the morning, according to neighbors on Nimitz Avenue.

The weekend before Christmas, bullets pierced a home where Mahogani Hunter was sleeping. One of the bullets went right through her wall, hitting her in her bed. Hunter is still recovering at UAB Hospital.

On Christmas Day, another drive-by shooting seemed to target the same home. This time, bullets also rained down on the home next door, where Valerie Beamon was asleep. The sound of gunfire woke her up.

“When I looked to my front window, I just seen a big old hole in my front window, from where it had bounced, hit the two sides of the walls, ricocheting,” Beamon said.

No one was hurt in the second shooting, but Beamon is shaken, and she says the community is, too.

“I couldn’t even go back to sleep,” Beamon said. “My Christmas was ruined.”

The gunfire shot out the front windows in her home, shattered a back window on her vehicle, and pierced the glass on her car.

Beamon says she wants to see an increased presence of police in this neighborhood, to keep what’s happened to her and her neighbors from happening again.

“I need them to start patrolling the area more and find out who is this doing all this so this can stop,” Beamon said. “Because the third time, I may not be so lucky. I just thank God I was lucky this time.”

We reached out to the Talladega Police Department, but they could not tell us if they have any leads in the case.