Tracking a Predator: Christopher Goad

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies could use your help in tracking down another wanted sex offender.

Christopher Goad was convicted of rape in New York, and after he was released from prison, he moved here to Birmingham on 18th Court North.

In November, deputies say Goad moved from that address without letting the sheriff’s office know, and now he’s wanted for failing to register, and changing address without giving notice.

Deputies believe Goad is somewhere in the Bessemer area, and ask that if you see him, you call the Jefferson County Sexual Predator Hotline at (205) 325-4779.