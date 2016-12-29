2 arrested for fleeing burglary in moving van

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Chief Deputy Randy Christian with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a burglary that was in progress after 1 a.m. at a convenience store in the 2800 block of Cherry Avenue.

It was reported to deputies that two men allegedly had used a tow strap that was attached to a moving truck to remove the front doors off of the business. When the two men realized they were being watched, they drove away from the scene.

Responding deputies were given a description of the orange and white box van with a rental company logo. The vehicle was spotted by a deputy on Minor Parkway near Highway 78. When a deputy pulled up behind the vehicle, the driver pulled away and ran a red light.

The deputy put on his emergency lights and attempted to stop the van. A chase ensued when the driver of the van refused to stop. The chase went along Minor Parkway to Lexington Street and into Wylam. The driver of the van stopped the vehicle at 10th Avenue and Huron Street and both suspects fled on foot.

Deputies, Birmingham Police, Adamsville Police and Hueytown Police set up a perimeter and started searching with K9’s to locate the suspects. Both of the suspects were captured a short time later.

36-year-old Derrick Dewayne Thomas of Wylam was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Burglary and criminal mischief charges are expected later on Thursday. He is in the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set at $900.

The second suspect is a 17-year-old from Birmingham. He is facing charges in juvenile court of burglary, criminal mischief and attempting to elude. His name id being withheld due to his age.