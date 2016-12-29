2 men arrested at traffic stop in Geraldine for possession of drugs

GERALDINE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Jimmy Harris, the DeKalb County K-9 Unit did a traffic violation stop on December 28 on County Road 391.

Deputies had asked the driver and passenger to step out of the vehicle. When passenger Scotty Potter, 34, of Crossville, stepped out of the car, a plastic baggie fell out. Deputies then searched the car and found 15 grams of methamphetamine ICE, a syringe and other illegal prescription pills.

Nicholas Childress, 33, of the Whitten area, and Scotty Potter were arrested and charged with distribution of of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and unlawful possession of controlled substance.