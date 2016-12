(WIAT) — AAA Alabama will offer ‘Tow-for-Life’ again in an attempt to stop drunk driving on New Year’s Eve. The ‘Tow-for-Life’ program offers free towing service to keep impaired drivers off the road.

It starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Towing is free for up to 10 miles.

If you or someone you know has too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, call 1-800-AAA-HELP and they will help get you home safely.