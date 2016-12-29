Attalla man arrested for breaking into house, attempting to steal laptop

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, an Attalla man was arrested in connection to a recent burglary.

“Nicholas Scott Swann, 29, of Attalla, is charged with one count of second degree burglary, a felony,” investigator Adam Chapman said.

Swann allegedly broke into a house on Valley Drive on December 27 and attempted to steal a laptop computer. The homeowner heard Swann inside the home, told him to leave, walked him out the front door and then called 911.

Sergeant Paul Williams, Jr. found the suspect walking down Highway 11 based on the clothing description that the homeowner had given. Swann told investigators that he was on drugs the night of the burglary.

Swann is in the the Etowah County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond for the burglary warrant. He is also currently on probation for breaking and entering vehicles.