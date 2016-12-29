Birmingham Bowl has big impact on local economy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday is game day at Legion Field. The University of South Florida will face off against the University of South Carolina in the 11th Annual Birmingham Bowl.

In last year’s bowl game, Auburn defeated Memphis in front of a record 59,000 fans. The Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says that game brought in $22.6 million to the Magic City.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve had a little over $130 million come in for economic impact so we anticipate about an average of 13 million a year give or take depending on the teams playing,” said Tonia Whatley with the Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Most of those fans stayed at local hotels and ate at local restaurants, in turn throwing that money back into the local economy.

Every year Legion Field becomes the centerpiece for the bowl game.

“A lot of the teams that come in from out of town really embrace the history of legion field and they understand that they’re playing in a special place,” said Mark Meadows, the Birmingham Bowl Executive Director.

Fans can take advantage of the stadium Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the Fan Zone. That event is free and open to the public. Legion Field is enforcing its clear bag policy.

For more information on the Birmingham Bowl, click here.