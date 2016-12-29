Brother of murdered child beauty queen sues CBS

By Published:
jonbenet-ramseys-brother-sues-cbs-over-miniseries

(WIAT) — The brother of murdered child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey files a lawsuit against CBS over its murder miniseries.

29-year-old Burke Ramsey is suing the network, a production company and other contributors behind “The Case of JonBenet Ramsey.” Ramsey says the program falsely accused him of murdering his younger sister.

Ramsey’s lawyer says law enforcement has ‘repeatedly’ cleared him as a suspect and that the network “perpetuated a fraud upon the public.”

A spokesperson for CBS declined to comment.

