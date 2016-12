ATLANTA (WIAT) — NFL player Cam Newton grants a wish for an Auburn Tiger fan. Newton met Austin Deckard at a hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Their meeting comes as the 10-year-old is battling a rare heart condition. It also came just days before Deckard is scheduled to have a stent implanted.

Newton gave Austin an Under Armour bag full of swag and they played around with nerf guns.

Austin is expected to have the stent implanted on Friday.