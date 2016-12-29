Choosing your 2017 New Year’s resolutions

(WIAT) — 2017 is almost here and it’s time to start thinking about those New Year’s resolutions!

Experts say sticking to your resolution is all about balance. If you want to lose weight, add something healthy to your diet instead of subtracting food. Also, step away from the screen and enjoy some fresh air without all the technology.

Try choosing a theme for your resolution! A word or phrase that describes how you want to feel instead of what you think you should do. For example, words like ‘kindness’ and ‘clarity’ are a good starting point.

Do you have a New Year’s resolution? Share it with us at reportit@wiat.com or tweet us @WIAT42.