COURT: Missing Tuscaloosa woman’s body found wrapped in plastic, dumped in trash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A court deposition released on Thursday reveals new details about a missing person’s case that ended in a murder charge.

Jennette Brannon, 30, from the 400 block of Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa was reported missing on Dec. 9. According to the release from the court, investigators learned that Bratton was last seen at the residence of Charles Sexton of Beulah Lake Lane in Cottondale.

The release states that investigators found Brannon’s body behind Sexton’s residence on Dec. 21. Brannon was reportedly wrapped in plastic with her wrists and ankles bound.

According to the release, Sexton told investigators that Brannon was at his home when they became involved in a physical altercation in which Brannon sustained an injury to her head that was bleeding badly.

Sexton then told the investigators multiple stories about Brannon’s injury, and that he went to sleep after the altercation, according to the release. He then reportedly told investigators that when he awoke, he located the victim, deceased on his floor.

After finding Brannon on his floor, Sexton then reportedly wrapped the victim in plastic and moved her to a trash dump behind his residence, according to the report.