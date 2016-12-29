GA man stopped in AL, arrested for possession of newly rated illegal drug

ALABAMA (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Jimmy Harris, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did a traffic stop on December 28 at mile marker 205 on Interstate 59 because the driver seemed to be under the influence of an unknown substance. The DeKalb County K-9 unit was called to assist.

When deputies arrived, the K-9 searched the vehicle and found an unknown substance. Yerai Sanchez Oliveras, 35, of Cartersville, Georgia said that the the substance was Kratom, which is a newly rated illegal drug that was outlawed this past year. The DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit was called and they confirmed that the substance was Kratom.

Oliveras was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.