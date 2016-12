CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Police say Joshua Hanners was stopped in his Ford Explorer on Tuesday for an expired tag.

As the SUV was coming to a stop, police say Hanners threw a small dark bag out of the window. They found nearly 15 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia inside the bag.

Hanners was taken to the Cullman County Detention Center and is held on a $6,000 bond.